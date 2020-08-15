MILTON — When turning her calendar to Aug. 1 each year, Erika King always feels a bit nervous about the pending start of the new school year. Those feelings of nervousness soon turn to excitement as she anticipates again interacting with students.
And, those feelings are amplified this year.
“I don’t remember a year where I was talking about safety as a number one norm,” said King, who is entering her 22nd year as a high school English teacher in the Milton Area School District.
From wearing masks to arranging the desks in her classroom in a different manner to teaching students via virtual learning, King said the coronavirus pandemic has led to the start of a new school year which is unlike any other she’s experienced.
King has already placed a poster in her classroom which outlines safety protocols which should be followed by each student, including staying home if they feel ill, and wearing masks when they are unable to be 6-feet away from others.
Although protocols of what’s expected in school has been well publicized by the district, King said it’s important to reiterate that information to students.
“The more we model and reiterate how important the safety measures are, the more it will benefit students in the transition and keep us all safe,” King said.
In recent years, the desks in King’s classroom have been carefully placed together in groups of two to four, in order to allow more collaboration in learning.
Due to the pandemic, the desks have now been placed in traditional rows, which will cause King to adopt a different teaching method.
“It’s important that my students collaborate so I will be using more digital forums and collaborations when I can,” she said. “I will also rely on my colleagues for strategies and ideas. We have such a great team at Milton.”
Her teaching methods will have to be changed in other ways as well. This year, King said webcams will be placed in classrooms to give families the option of choosing a virtual real-time learning option.
While teachers have not yet received a tabulation of how many students will be taking advantage of the virtual option, King said she’ll likely be teaching students in the classroom while also instructing students who are taking her classes virtually.
By ending the 2019-2020 school year in an entirely virtual instruction model, King feels she iwell prepared for teaching in a hybrid learning environment.
“If we didn’t go through that in (the spring), I wouldn’t feel as prepared (for the 2020-2021 school year),” she said.
King also noted that by having some students taking classes virtually, teachers and students alike will be better prepared should the district again have to switch to an entirely virtual instruction model.
To open the 2020-2021 school year, King will make it clear that the virtual and in-person learners will all have the same expectations in class.
Because she will not be seeing the virtual learners in person, King will also be regularly be reaching out to them so they realize they can reach out to her for academic assistance at any time.
“My goal is to be available for my students in a variety of ways as we navigate through such uncertain times,” she said.
King will be able to incorporate the pandemic into her classroom learning activities. While she primarily teaches ninth-grade students, she does have one 10th-grade section.
“On the first day (of school), I always use a parody example,” King explained, adding that the term parody is the first thing her 10th-grade students learn about.
On the first day, she traditionally plays a school parody from “Saturday Night Live” in order to explain the term.
This year, she will be showing a parody focusing on a principal who is practicing social distancing, which has been played on “Good Morning America” and other programs.
“That will be a pretty interesting discussion to have,” King said.
She noted that it will be good for students and staff alike to get back into the classroom.
“Having a routine provides a sense of normalcy, that helps,” she said. “Although it will certainly not be normal, I do look forward to hearing ‘hello Mrs. King’ as students enter the building... for the first time since March 13.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.