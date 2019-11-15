Milton Public Library 541 Broadway, Milton 570-742-7111; www.miltonpalibrary.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
• Story Time STEAM, 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For children ages 2 to 5.
• Cookbook Club, noon on the third Tuesday of each month.
• Board meetings, 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
• Teen and Tween Time, 4 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
• Cyber Mondays, noon to 6 p.m. Mondays. Library offers assistance with technology.
• Song and Story with Nancy, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. For children up to age 5.
• Paws and Pals, 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For children up to age 5.
• Fun and Games, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• My Doll and Me Like to Cook, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Reader’s Theater, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. For children ages 7 to 10.
• Crazy 8s Club, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. For children in first through fifth grade.
• Creative Art, 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
• Library closed for Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28.
• Lego Club, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. For children ages 5 and up.
Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library 20 Church St., McEwensville 570-538-1381; www.montgomeryhouselibrary.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
• Exam Cram, 6 to 8 p.m., the first Monday of each month.
• Do It Yourself Pinterest Club, 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
• Baby Classes, 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Pre-K Classes, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Quilting, 6 p.m. Thursdays
• Board of directors meetings, 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
• Annual Toy Auction, 8 a.m. Saturday at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood. Drawings start at 1 p.m.
• Holiday Ornament Painting for kids, 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
• Pizza with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Herr Memorial Library 500 Market St., Mifflinburg 570-966-0831; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; closed Fridays, Sundays
• Special Stitches Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, through Dec. 18.
• Baby Discover, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Chair Yoga, noon Wednesdays through Dec. 18.
• Thursday’s Threads Cross-Stitch Class, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Game On for Teens, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Evening Cross-Stitch Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:45 a.m. Thursdays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Board of Trustees meetings, 5:30 p.m. Monday.
• Board Game Cafe, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.
• Learn About our Library Website, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
• Closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
West End Library 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton 570-922-4773; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Summer hours: July 6 through Sept. 7: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Wednesdays, Sundays
• Discover, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 17. For children through age 5.
• Kids Can Do It, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Live Your Best Life: A Free Program to Help You Manage Your Health Conditions, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
• My Plate, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. today and Friday, Nov. 29.
• Live Your Best Life with Diabetes, 9 to 11:30 this morning.
• Tech the Halls, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 22, and Dec. 13 and 27.
• Photos with Santa, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
• West End Readers, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
• Learn About out Library Website, 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6 and 20.
• Beginner Crochet, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
• Tri-County Dog Club Fashion Show, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
• Leap into Science, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
• STEM Night, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
• Winter Holiday Makerspace, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
• Closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
The Public Library For Union County 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg 570-523-1172; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays
• Knitting, 10:30 a.m. Mondays.
• Conversational Spanish, 7 p.m. Mondays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 17.
• Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler Discover, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 17.
• ABC Play With Me or Parent/Child Workshop, 10 a.m. Wednesdays in October.
• Zen meditation, 10 a.m. Thursdays. Led by Ed Oberholtzer.
• RU Curious, 2 p.m. Thursdays.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Sensory Night for Kids, 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays, through Dec. 20.
• Beginning American Sign Language, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For children ages 5 to 12.
• Fall book sale, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Knitting, noon Monday and Mondays, Nov. 25, and Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
• Create a 3D Turkey, 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.
• Mah Jongg Club, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Tuesdays, Nov. 26, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
• The First Thanksgiving Celebration, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
• Beginning ASL I, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 19.
• Beginning ASL II, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Thursdays, Dec. 1 and 3.
• Make a 3D Snowman, 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
• Zen Meditation, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, and Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
• Holiday Extravaganza, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
• Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 21.
• Holiday Makerspace Book Page Wreath, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
• Tim Burton Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Civil War Cider House, 606 Market St., Lewisburg. For adults 21 and over.
• Lego Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
• Learn About our Library Website, 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
• New to Medicare, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 12.
• Creative Writing Group, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
• Holiday Makerspace DIY Natural Room Scents, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21.
• Closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
• Sensory Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
• PJ’s and Popcorn Movie Time, 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
