Twelve drivers will be vying for championships in NASCAR’s top three series this weekend as the 2019 season comes to an end at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
With seven wins to his credit this year, many — myself included — point to Martin Truex as the favorite to win his second Cup series championship. I do have some doubts if that will happen as he hasn’t run quite as strong on the 1.5-mile ovals since joining Joe Gibbs Racing at the start of this season. But Truex has a way of pulling out victories when it counts the most.
Denny Hamlin has also been tagged by many as the favorite to win the championship. However, Hamlin has a long history of choking when it comes time to claim a championship. That could easily happen again on Sunday.
The third Joe Gibbs Racing driver to qualify for the final four — Kyle Busch — hasn’t won a race since June. He has, however, turned in solid performances. Could be the year Busch claims his second championship?
I am among many who view Busch’s 2015 championship as somewhat undeserving as he missed the first quarter of the season due to injury. I believe champions should contest the entire season.
However, he did win the title within the confines of the rules. Although he is a champion, a second title would erase any doubts about Busch’s capabilities of winning a Cup championship by competing over the duration of a season.
Kevin Harvick has been hot and cold this season so it’s difficult to predict “which Harvick” will emerge in Homestead.
In the Xfinity series, one of “The Big 3” are expected to emerge as champion. Christopher Bell has won eight times this year. Although he did win the truck series championship two years ago at Homestead, this is not one of his better tracks so it could be a struggle for him this weekend.
Tyler Reddick won this race — and the championship — last year. With five wins to his credit this season, he should be hard to beat on Saturday. But I am going to project Cole Custer will win the championship. He has seven wins to his credit this season and claimed a dominant win at Homestead two years ago.
I doubt Justin Allgaier can keep pace with the other three drivers as his performances have been inconsistent this season. Although if he would win the championship it would certainly make up for last year, when he dominated most of the regular season but was plagued by bad luck in the playoffs.
Defending series champion Brett Moffitt, as well as Ross Chastain, are the favorites to win the truck series championship. Both would be worthy champions. However, I have a feeling that Phoenix winner Stewart Friesen could pull out a bit of a surprise and claim the title, even though he only has two series wins to his credit. He has finished seventh and fourth at Homestead in each of the past two seasons.
Matt Crafton is a long shot to claim his third truck championship. Like Jimmie Johnson in the Cup series, Crafton is in the midst of a two-year winless streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.