LEWISBURG — “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families” was the question recently posed to entrants in the Americanism Essay Contest.
Alexander I. Pigos, entering ninth grade at Lewisburg Area High School, was among the local winners in the contest sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA). His entry, first locally and third place in the Legion Auxiliary District, earned him $100.
Pigos wrote that more attention for the health and well-being of military and veteran families depended on public support.
“That was my main theme, to get people and the community into helping veterans,” Pigos said. “We could maybe have more parades, cookouts and different sales to promote the public and what the American Legion does.”
Fundraisers during times when active military members served overseas were suggested. Pigos also wrote that businesses played a role, as grants could be arranged for families with more than 50% of members in the military.
Pigos, son of Debbie and Kevin Pigos, was busy getting ready for what will likely be an unusual year of school. Debbie noted that there were no military connections in the family for several generations. Alexander added this was his first real interaction with the American Legion.
The essay was submitted while Pigos was an eighth grader.
Besty Vanbuskirk, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School history teacher, complimented his writing ability and scholarship.
Vanbuskirk she stays in touch with former students who have joined the military and are deployed. Her current students often write letters to parents deployed to active duty or in National Guard units.
The ALA, Vanbuskirk noted, was generous in support of the essay contest and through other contributions.
Melanie Smith, Lewisburg American Legion 182 Americanism chair, said the local students competed against students in five counties.
Sydney Herbst received a second place award ($60) and Sydney Bolinsky received a third place award ($40). The post’s Citizenship Award ($100) went to Brooklyn Ayres, whose father was deployed twice.
The essays written by Pigos and others were reviewed by a panel of five judges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.