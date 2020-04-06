BLOOMSBURG — The Stay, Play, Learn website, www.StayPlayLearn.org, is a project created by Box of Light and the Bloomsburg Children's Museum to provide arts and science education to families at home during the time of COVID-19.
This site offers films, lessons, educational challenges and connections to educators and teaching artists. These resources are gifts to our communities from teaching artists, educators and arts organizations throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.
The project is putting out a call for those who would like to share a story, sing a song or dance a dance with their community. A "Cabaret" page on the site will feature performances by those who submit videos.
The program is also asking teachers to create a video that teaches parents. The videos should focus on the following topics: How can parents create an educational routine?; How can they make a math concept fun?; How can they help create a lifelong reader?; If you help children deal with strong emotions, what can parents do to make this time emotionally easier for their children?
For more information, email Ginny Weibel at BloomsburgChildrensMuseum@gmail.com.
Send videos or links to Rand Whipple at boxoflight@me.com.
