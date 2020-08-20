LEWISBURG — Monday, Aug. 31 is the deadline to register for “Comedy vs. The Apocalypse,” an online presentation by comedy writer David Misch and part of the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) special presentation series for fall 2020.
“Comedy vs. The Apocalypse” will be presented online and at no charge to the public at 3:30 pm, Thursday, Sept. 3. Online registration is available at www.bucknell.edu/academics/beyond-classroom/academic-centers-institutes/bucknell-institute-lifelong-learning. Registration may also be completed by calling the BILL Office at 577-522-0105 and leaving a name and email address or email Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu.
The 75-minute program will explore how comedy fights tragedy by making frightening things seem ridiculous through satire, exaggeration and other techniques. It was was noted that physicians have long known that humor has actual, quantifiable health benefits.
Misch plans to use Mel Brooks, Laurel and Hardy, Key and Peele, Samuel Beckett, Sarah Silverman and Charlie Chaplin to illustrate how comedy has always laughed at tragedy from the Black Death to the Holocaust to 9/11 and today.
Misch has written, produced or edited stage and screen comedy for more than 40 years. His credits include Mork and Mindy, The Muppets Take Manhattan and Saturday Night Live. He’s also an author, playwright, songwriter, “recovered stand-up comic” and teacher. Worldwide speaking stops have included the Smithsonian Institution, Yale, Columbia, Sony Pictures, Oxford University and others.
