MILTON — While serving as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper, Mark Evans often thought the one way he would continue working in law enforcement after retirement would be if he accepted a position in which he could work with students.
Evans retired after serving 25 years with the state police. He was stationed at the Milton barracks for the last five years of his career.
“Closer to 30 years, I’ve been coaching some sort of youth sports,” Evans said. “I’ve always had a good rapport with kids.”
When the opportunity opened to step into a second school resource officer (SRO) position in Milton, Evans was immediately interested in the position.
Before accepting the position, he spoke with Dennis Derr, who is in his sixth year as an SRO in Milton. Prior to accepting the position, Derr served as Watsontown’s chief of police.
“Denny, he told me this was one of his favorite things he’s done in his career,” Evans said.
Derr said his enjoyment in the position comes from working with the students.
“I like to have the opportunity to interact with the students, to be available for them,” he said. “I like to give them a different perspective about how police officers are.”
Milton Borough Council in June approved hiring Evans as an officer with the Milton Police Department, assigned to work alongside Derr as an SRO in the Milton Area School District.
Catherine Girton, the school district’s director of student services, said the second SRO position is being covered through an approximately $80,000 portion of a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant the district received.
The funding will cover the position for a period extending into the 2021-2022 school year, Girton said. At that time, the school board will evaluate whether to continue with the position being funded through the general fund.
In June, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the borough and school district have been partnering together to operate the SRO program since 2000. The school district covers all costs associated with Derr’s position as SRO, with the exception of liability insurance, worker’s compensation and a police vehicle.
Both Derr and Evans noted the need for having a second SRO working in the Milton Area School District.
“There’s so many educational programs we can do in school when there’s two of us,” Derr said. “We can look at the different programs in the classroom.”
He also noted that two officers can better cover the district’s four school buildings.
“You have a better outreach to the students and the staff,” Derr said.
Girton lauded the work the two have done over the opening days of the 2020-2021 school year.
“The two officers were vital in helping to solve some traffic issues, and implement the Health and Safety Plan,” she said.
With school doors being closed from March through the end of the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Girton said it’s good to see students and staff back in the school buildings.
“They are following the Health and Safety Plan,” she said.
While wearing masks at all times is a vital part of the plan, Evans noted that masks create a small challenge for a new SRO.
“The interaction is harder when you can’t see each other’s faces because of the masks,” he said.
However, he is quickly overcoming that challenge.
“I’ve always been approachable with youth,” Evans noted.
He and Derr both noted that interacting with the students is a vital part of their positions.
Evans said there’s too many parents who tell their kids that if they’re bad, the police will take them away. That places a fear of police in children.
Therefore, he said having positive interactions with police is important. Zettlemoyer reiterated that statement.
“(Having SROs in school) allows for that positive interaction to begin at an early age,” he said.
“Humanization of the badge is going to be a key moving forward,” Zettlemoyer said. “Our agency has a countless number of officers who are involved in youth activities... We are individuals, we have beliefs, we have feelings.”
Derr has tried to show his personal side with the students.
“When I was teaching classes, I talked to (the students) about me, as a person,” Derr said. “I try to show that even though we are a police officer in uniform, we are a person.”
