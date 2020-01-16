MIFFLINBURG — Resignations were accepted by Mifflinburg Area School District directors Tuesday night.
Among those accepted was the resignation of Jeff Hackenburg, school police officer, effective Friday. Hackenberg, the district’s first police officer, began in 2019.
“Officer Hackenberg will be leaving us in pursuit of another employment opportunity that has come his way,” wrote Superintendent Dan Lichtel via email. “We have been quite pleased with our addition of police officers, and we are currently examining our next steps to consider a replacement, but no decision has been made yet.”
Other resignations included Linda Dale, intermediate school aide, and Erika Hauck, elementary school aide.
Three retirements and their effective dates were accepted, including Wendy Hosterman, curriculum secretary (Friday, March 20), Michale Sundberg, high school social studies (Friday, Oct. 30) and Ronald Boyer, event personnel (effective immediately).
Substitutes were approved for the remainder of the school year, including Jennifer Mabus (nurse) and Barbara Barben (guest teacher).
Coaches were approved Erich Hankamer (junior high girls soccer coach) and Jordan Wise (junior high boys basketball volunteer). The transfer of Olesya Siewers from part time Category 1 aide to full time Category 1 aide at the intermediate school was approved at a rate $11.14.
