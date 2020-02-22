Chamber speaker offers policy checklist

LEWISBURG — The speaker at a joint legislative breakfast held Friday said current economic conditions tell a tale of two economies.
Ryan Gleason, Great Lakes Regional Office manager of Congressional and Public Affairs for the United States Chamber of Commerce, said businesses and individuals see conditions differently.
“Individuals right now feel great. Unemployment is down. Consumer confidence is up (and) hourly wages are up,” Gleason said. “But for business, it is not as certain as for individuals. Business investment is down, industrial production is down. As of last summer nationwide manufacturing is in a recession. We’ve come back from that a little bit but the Manufacturing Index is down.”
Gleason observed that election-year politics may result in a year of inaction. He offered several “musts” which could result in positive results for elected policy makers.
Among them were public investment in infrastructure paid for by users.
“We believe that a modest increase in the national gas tax is the way to go, since it hasn’t been raised since 1993,” he said. “We also support leveraging public and private partnerships to help with those investments to make the most of those down payments.”
Immigration, also a “must,” needs to be reformed so that workers are available for infrastructure projects. Gleason included high speed broadband internet service among infrastructure projects.
Gleason credited the signing of the first phase of a China trade deal for bringing some stability to the trading partners. Trade deals formed another “must” for business.
“The deal further opens China’s markets to America’s agriculture exporters and financial services firms,” he said. “It improves (information technology) protection and enforcement and begins curbing forced technology transfers that will help address some of the concerns of the business community.”
Consideration of climate change also needed to be addressed with policies which were predictable, practical, durable and flexible. Gleason said effective policy would acknowledge the consequences of inaction as well as action.
Questions and comments from the floor included the notion that a hike in the fuel tax would hurt the poor the most.
Gleason was also asked whether the US Chamber was helping to overturn policies of states near Pennsylvania which block the export of Pennsylvania natural gas. Gleason speculated that the permitting process and regulations were among the culprits.
Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) was among audience members and confirmed that natural gas was not being transported through New York and cited the Clear Water Act.
“The administration in New York has used that as a weapon to prevent pipelines from being constructed through New York so we can get gas to New England,” he said. “The result is that New England is buying gas from Russia.”
Yaw also said a result was that New York gas companies have cut off new customers because they cannot service them. Ironically, emissions in New York state have been cut because of reduced use of home heating oil.
New Jersey and Maryland have similarly blocked gas shipment from Pennsylvania via pipeline.
“Those are interstate commerce issues that the federal government should really take a look at,” Yaw said. “It is critical to Pennsylvania.”
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, noted that funding has been found to reconstruct Marsh Road, in the Milton Industrial Park. A portion of the road had been closed for years.
Milton Borough has secured $2 million in Multi Modal Transportation Fund grants and a $697,659 Local Access Road grant to fund the bulk of the project.
The project is expected to alleviate truck traffic on Housels Run Road.
The joint legislative breakfast was hosted by the Central PA and Greater Susquehanna Valley chambers of commerce.
