Sunbury man seeking Democratic nod in 12th Congressional District

SUNBURY — With the June 2 primary approaching, a 37-year-old Sunbury man is the lone Democrat on the ballot in the 12th Congressional District as he hopes to go up against incumbent Republican Fred Keller in a November race for a seat in Congress.
Lee Griffin, who lives in Sunbury, grew up living in a log home in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Griffin received a degree in philosophy from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. An Eagle Scout, he currently works in distribution.
“I am not a career politician,” said Griffin, who has never held a political office.
“I feel a moral obligation to do what I can to help move the country forward,” he continued. “I come from a very patriotic family... I want to imagine a future and feel excited for what’s in store, not afraid. I want everyone to feel that same way.”
Griffin said his wife, Gulshan, immigrated to the United States from South Africa.
“The anti-immigration rhetoric we are getting now, it doesn’t represent the country I was raised to love and believe in,” he said. “I want freedom, prosperity.”
Griffin noted that his wife is now a U.S. citizen. Attaining that citizenship was an emotional moment for his family.
“My family loves her,” Griffin said, of his wife. “They maybe love her more than they love me. To see her become a citizen of the country, it was a huge moment for all of us.”
He describes attending a citizenship ceremony as “moving.”
“In one of those ceremonies, you’ve got people from all over the world, different backgrounds,” Griffin said. “Everybody has a different story. It’s all stories of hope.
“To see what people have gone through to get to that point, the work they put in, the sacrifices they’ve made, it’s really humbling.”
Griffin lists immigration as among the policies which he is the most passionate about.
“I think that we need to have a welcoming attitude toward immigrants in general,” he said. “Rather than going forward with deporting and hunting people down, if we create legal pathways for people, they are able to stay, work, pay taxes, contribute to the economy.
“Immigrants are sometimes even business owners,” Griffin continued. “We need to welcome them into the system.”
Other issues of importance he pointed to include recovery from COVID-19, climate change and health care.
“It’s going to take a while to rebuild the economy (from COVID-19),” Griffin said. “I want to make sure we don’t leave anyone behind. The federal government needs to be there to support everyone.”
He was pleased to see the bipartisanship which occurred with the passage of the CARES Act.
“It took a global pandemic for (bipartisanship) to happen but it was a welcome relief,” Griffin said. “It’s really disappointing to see how quickly politicians went back to pointing fingers. I think people are tired of that.”
If elected in November, Griffin said he wants to build relationships on both sides of the aisle.
“A lot of times, what we miss is, the person who is arguing against you teaches you something,” he said. “With their help, the idea has become better. Compromise is what it takes.”
Griffin points to the Green New Deal as a proposal which he is in favor of, but also believes is a “great starting point for a conversation” about climate change.
“We need to start moving to renewable energy sources and cutting carbon emissions,” Griffin said. “It’s a big, scary problem. It’s a daunting task to invest in renewable energy sources.”
With health care, Griffin said the priority needs to be making sure everyone has insurance coverage.
“People struggle with the cost of health care,” he said. “It’s scary, the stories you hear... We need to bring down the cost of prescription drugs, like insulin and others.”
Griffin is looking forward to the possibility of serving as a member of Congress.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to serve the people and places that raised me,” he said. “i want to see us start looking toward the future and building for the future.”
