HARRISBURG - No data from nursing homes in Northumberland or Union counties was cited in a report issued by the Pa. Department of Health on Sunday detailing the number of cases among residents and employees in nursing homes.

The data was a new addition to the statewide numbers released daily by the department.

One nursing home was cited in Lycoming County, where no residents had COVID-19, however one employee was reported to have the virus. The only other close county was Columbia, which had 13 residents and one employee test positive for the virus.

Overall local county cases reported Sunday remained pretty level, with the exception of Columbia County, which saw positive cases jump from 184 on Saturday to 206 on Sunday, plus two additional deaths, for a total of six.

Lycoming County gained a case and is up to 27. All other counties were level with reports from Saturday.