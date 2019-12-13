MIFFLINBURG — Larry Mitchell, town crier, led the way for the MAHS Renaissance Bande Thursday night.
The ensemble played a fanfare to mark the start of the 31st Mifflinburg Christkindl Market, continuing through Saturday night along and around Market Street, Mifflinburg.
Music has always been an essential ingredient to the German-style holiday market. Musical highlights for the remainder of the market include:
Today
• Traditional folk songs with Dr. Zither, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
• Children’s carol sing, 6 p.m. outdoor stage, led by high school brass and second grade chorus.
• KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner holiday songs, 7 p.m. Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St.
• Middle school Christkndl Singers, 7 p.m. Methodist Church, Third and Market streets, with instrumental ensemble.
• Holiday for Organ, 8 p.m. Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., with Brett Hosterman and Matthew Wagner.
Saturday
• Brass music and Christmas trombones, 10 a.m. outdoor stage.
• Shawn Hoffmaster, 11 a.m. Elias Center for Performing Arts, South Fifth Street, holiday songs.
• Bryan Herber, 11 a.m. Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., holiday music for piano.
• Traditional folk songs with Dr. Zither, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. upstairs at the UCC Church, 417 Market St.
• MAHS Chamber Choir, 1 p.m. Methodist Church, Third and Market streets. Free tickets available after 10 a.m. at East End Information Hut, seating limited.
• Erin Rute, 2 p.m. Elias Center for the Performing Arts, South Fifth Street, holiday music for harp.
• Intermediate School Choir, 2 p.m. Lutheran Church, 404 Market St. Free tickets available after 10 a.m. at East End Information Hut, seating limited.
• Shippensburg Blaskapelle, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. outdoor stage, a German band.
• Alyssa Ronco, 4 p.m. Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., vocalist.
• Musicraft, 4 p.m. Elias Center for Performing Arts, South Fifth Street, holiday choral music.
• Rennaissance Bande and trumpet ensemble, 7:45 p.m. outdoor stage, closing parade.
Note that some events require tickets, but they are available at no charge.
Other performances include magician Brent Kessler, marionette shows, “A Visit to Salzburg” (a talk by Matt Wagner) and folk dances. Consult The Standard-Journal guide for a complete schedule of events or visit www.oldchristkindl.com.
