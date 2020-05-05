Milton approves amendment to Montandon building sale

MILTON — By a vote of 5-4, the Milton Area School District school board on Monday approved an amendment to the agreement for sale of the former Montandon Elementary School building to TRoss Realty LLC.
No explanation of the amendment was provided during the special school board meeting, which was held online via Zoom. The board members did not discuss the matter during the meeting.
Voting in favor of the motion were board President Christine Rantz, Vice President Kevin Fry and members Brett Hosterman, Eric Moser, Dr. Alvin Weaver.
Voting against were board members Andrew Frederick, Lindsay Kessler, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis and Ken Snyder.
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan released a statement which offered no explanation of the details of the amendment. She noted that a motion to approve the agreement of sale was tabled during last week’s regular school board meeting.
The board in January approved moving forward with the sale of the building to TRoss Realty LLC for $1 million. The building was vacated at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
During last week’s board meeting, Moser said he was “taken back” to learn that under the terms of the negotiated sale, the district would have to pay $100,000 for site remediation work at the property.
Following that meeting, Keegan released a statement which said in 2014 JMSI Environmental investigated the property and determined there “was an asbestos matter underground that require remediation.
“At this point in time, because the area has remained undisturbed for many decades, the scope of the project is unknown,” Keegan said.
The statement she released following Monday’s meeting included a quote from Rantz.
“I am pleased with the majority board approval,” Rantz said. “Mr. Todd Ross is a quality businessman, who is invested in Montandon. I fell confident that the property will be enhanced and beautify our proud community.”
Aside from the statement she released, Keegan did not immediately respond on Monday evening to The Standard-Journal’s request for further explanation on the approved amendment.
Monday’s meeting lasted just 7 minutes, but started 30 minutes late. The board met in an executive session prior to the start of the meeting.
