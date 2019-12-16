LEWISBURG — Six felony and two misdemeanor counts stemming from an alleged sex assault were waived Thursday in district court.
Joseph J. McClain III, 35, of Brooklyn N.Y., will be formally arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in Union County Court on single counts of felony rape forcible compulsion, rape threat of forcible compulsion, sexual assault and three related counts of aggravated indecent assault. Misdemeanor counts of simple assault and indecent exposure were also waived.
Papers were filed in April alleging that in October 2008 at a fraternity house, McClain raped a female Bucknell University student. They noted McClain was visiting campus and not a Bucknell student.
Both McClain and the victim were examined by a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) after the alleged incident.
The victim reportedly declined to pursue charges at the time. The initial filing was within a 12-year statute of limitations for such accusations.
