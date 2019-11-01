SUNBURY — While touting the accomplishments of his first four years in office, a Northumberland County commissioner is ready to face the challenges ahead if he’s elected to a second term.
Republican Sam Schiccatano, 65, is ready to continue serving if elected to another four years in office.
The other candidates on the ballot for the three seats on the board are Republican Joe Klebon, incumbent Democrat Kym Best, Democrat Tom Aber and Independent John Burd. Commissioners are paid $35,999.86 per year.
Schiccatano points to controlling the costs of operating the Northumberland County Jail as the top priority that must be addressed by the next board of commissioners.
“If elected, I plan on bringing in a consultant that’s from Philadelphia who would go over our spending and help give us ideas on how to control overtime,” he said.
While seeking out ideas on how to tighten the prison’s budget, Schiccatano said it was a wise decision to build the new jail at the Northumberland County South Campus in Coal Township.
The previous prison was destroyed by a fire in January 2015.
In 2016, the county purchased the property from Northwestern Services for $6.5 million, and ultimately renovated the facility and opened the new jail there. The previous board of commissioners purchased the former Celotex site in Sunbury from Moran Industries for $2 million, with the intention of building the prison there.
“The prison being built at the south campus, as opposed to the Celotex property, probably saved us between $10 and $14 million,” Schiccatano said.
“There were issues with the Celotex property, as far as the foundation,” he explained. “We were very fortunate with the new place, we used the building that was there and added onto it.”
Schiccatano noted that there can be expected challenges when opening a new prison.
“It was a new facility that we weren’t 100% sure on how staffing would go,” he said. “We are fully staffed, we are working at full capacity.
“We can do much better,” Schiccatano continued. “That’s why I would continue to pursue cutting the cost of running a prison.”
He noted that staffing issues are not unique to the Northumberland County Jail.
“The issue with the (correctional officers’s overtime) is an issue every prison in Pennsylvania has,” Schiccatano said. “It’s not just us.”
He believes a consultant can help to cut overtime expenses.
Schiccatano said the south complex is generating revenue for the county. Drug treatment and juvenile rehabilitation companies are leasing buildings at the facility.
In addition, he said the county will soon be closing on the sale of 10 acres at the property to MNK 03 Holdings LLC. The company plans to develop a medical marijuana growing facility there.
Schiccatano said revenue from the $1.5 million should be placed toward renovating the county courthouse.
“I don’t think that building has been worked on in years,” he said. “We will need to do an analysis and hopefully some improvements there.”
Northumberland County has not had a reassessment since the 1970s. Schiccatano believes it’s inevitable that the county will one day have to undergo an reassessment.
However, before that happens Schiccatano said he needs to become more educated about the process and the citizens need to be educated about what would occur as the result of a reassessment.
“It’s not necessarily an increase in taxes for most people,” he said. “There are people who benefit and there are people who would end up paying more.”
Schiccatano estimates a reassessment would cost the county more than $1 million.
When the new board of commissioners takes office, Schiccatano said there must be cooperation among the three who are elected to serve.
“I think Northumberland County has been a place that always seems to have controversy between commissioners,” he said. “I hope that, after this election, that we can get three commissioners who work together, who are full-time.”
Schiccatano said the next board must spread out the responsibilities among one another “to make the running of the county more efficient... for the taxpayers.”
He believes fellow Republican and running mate Klebon would be a good fit on the board of commissioners.
When Republican commissioner Chair Rick Shoch announced he would not be seeking re-election, Schiccatano admits to being torn on whether he should run.
“I wanted to make sure I could govern with someone who had the same philosophy and same integrity that I had,” Schiccatano said. “With Joe as a running mate, we can continue to do positive things for Northumberland County, and make decisions I feel the people want us to make.”
In addition to serving as a commissioner, Schiccatano is an assistant track and football coach in the Shamokin Area School District. He is also a retired educator, having worked for 36 years as an elementary, science and math teacher.
