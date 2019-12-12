TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized the Outstanding Senior, Lions Club Students of the Month and Rotary Club Student of the Month for November.
Outstanding Senior
Cadee A. Wood, daughter of Craig and Wendy Wood, of Watsontown, was named Outstanding Senior.
She is active with National Honor Society (secretary), Student Council and Track and Field.
Outside school, she is active with Community Mennonite Fellowship Church, where she is involved with youth group and is a Sunday school teacher.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, School Counts Award, Academic All-Star, varsity letters in cross country and track, District 4 medalist (pole vault and 4x400 relay).
Cadee plans to attend a four-year college to major in math and/or a science-related field.
Turbotville Lions Club
Student of the Month
Jackson M. Welliver is the son of Tim and Amy Welliver, of Turbotville.
He is active with National Honor Society, varsity football (captain), and he attends LycoCTC, where he is enrolled in the automotive program.
Outside school he volunteers for community activities with fellow football teammates. He enjoys hunting and spending time with friends.
His awards and achievements include LycoCTC Automotive Department (twice, highest GPA Award), three-year football captain and MVP Team Award.
Jackson plans to enlist in the Coast Guard and major in a skilled mechanical trade.
Watsontown Lions Club
Student of the Month
Lauren F. Watson is the daughter of Greg and Nicole Watson.
She is active with Class of 2020 (president), Principal’s Cabinet, Student Council, National Honor Society (Special Education Field Day volunteer, Kelsey’s Dream 5K steering committee), golf, basketball and softball.
She is a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church and is a junior volunteer at Geisinger Medical Center.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, softball (second-team all state, Daily Item second team, District 4 runner-up/state qualifier, Laura Harris Award and three varsity letters), basketball (District 4 runner-up/state qualifier, Most Improved Player Award and two varsity letters), and golf (two-time District 4 qualifier and varsity letter).
Lauren plans to attend Mansfield University to major in nutrition/dietetics and continue her softball career.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Kenny D. Newman is the son of Robert and Crystal Newman.
He is involved in football and volunteers in the community.
He enjoys hunting and fishing, and hanging out with friends.
His awards and achievements include a varsity letter (football).
He plans to enlist in the Army/attend Pennsylvania College of Technology and major in welding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.