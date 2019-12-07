WATSONTOWN — More than 30 children will take to the stage this weekend to bring to life a Christmas story written by a local woman.
“The Perfect Christmas Cantata” will be held at 6 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown. The show will be free to attend.
The play was written by Amy Davis, who also directs. She is being assisted by Danielle Wilson and Morgan Wenrick.
Jilline Bond, who is on the pastoral staff at the church, said the show will feature meaningful Christmas songs and solos.
Davis said most of the cast is between the ages of 4 and 11. Three adult church members have acting roles as well.
“With nearly 50 people in the cast and crew, this production will represent the effort and talents of so many of our church members,” Davis said. “The commitment and love poured into this show has been remarkable.”
She said the musical follows a 13-year-old perfectionist director as she prepares for a Christmas cantata.
“Everyone will enjoy this sincere and wonderful show giving glory to God,” Bond said. “Pastor James (Bond) and I are thankful for the children of RevTab who come from around the valley and for all the time they have taken to come together, to memorize and prepare to present a story of hope.”
“At the end of the production, we hope the audience will know all about the perfect love God shows to imperfect people,” Davis said.
Bond said this weekend’s play is the first of several Christmas season events to be held at the church.
An adult cantata, “Noel, Jesus is Born,” will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The cantata will also be free to attend.
The cast of this weekend’s production includes: Liana Davis, Kaydence Wilson, Jeremiah Davis, Keturah Rice, Herianne Ocasio, Eli Walters, Kristal Perez, Tyffany Nicholas, Dayana Sanchez, Adelai Doty, Ella Mannino, Grace Calabro, Onesimus Trotter, Sofia Davis, Amy Santana Rosa, Aubyn Johnson, Morgan Wenrick, Savillia Rice, Tyler Calabro, Paisley Tate-McCann, Lillian Richmond, Selah Richmond, Elovie Richmond, Jilline Lyons, Aaliyah Carter, Aubree Snyder, Carson Snyder, Gavin Snyder, Jenis Santana, Lucy Melius, Ethan Urie, Jah’Leo Easton, Osias Trotter, Madelyn Griffith, McKayla Tate-McCann, Kortez Wilson and Thaddeus Davis II.
