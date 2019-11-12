MILTON — With the sun setting over Milton on Monday, community members gathered at the Veterans Tribute and Memorial Park for a ceremony designed to say “thank you” to those who served their country.
Sponsored by Milton American Legion Post 71, the Veterans Day ceremony included remarks by Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
“We could never fully understand, one, the courage it takes to sign up for the military,” Schlegel-Culver said.
She added that it also takes great courage for military members to go through training and carry out their day-to-day responsibilities.
Schlegel-Culver said it’s important to always remember sacrifices made by members of the military in service to the United States.
“Thank you for serving,” she said.
Matt Lenig, Post 71’s second vice commander, read a passage on the history of Veterans Day, which was first proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson in November 1919 to commemorate the armistice signed between allies of World War I and Germany to cease the hostilities of war.
Jaydon Cottage, a 10th-grade Milton Area High School student, sang “The Star Spangled Banner” during the event. Riley Lenig, a member of the Sons of the American Legion, led the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
Lighting for the ceremony was provided by the Milton Fire Department’s rescue truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.