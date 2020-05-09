INDIANA — Gabriella Scholl, of Sunbury, a communications media major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, completed studies in May for a bachelor’s degree with a 4.0 grade point average.
Due to health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, May graduates will be honored at in-person commencement ceremonies on Sept. 12.
Scholl, daughter of Stephen and Sherri Scholl, is a 2017 graduate of Shikellamy High School. She is the recipient of the Sutton Scholarship and the Board of Governors Scholarship. She was president of the Student Film Association and a member of the Tost and Turned improvisational group.
