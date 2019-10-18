SELINSGROVE — Seventeen Warrior Run High School students will be among a group of 175 teens from 11 school districts learning the importance of philanthropy throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
The Warrior Run students — along with students from Danville, Midd-West, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy — met Thursday in Selinsgrove as the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation held its kick-off event for the 2019-2020 Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program.
The program is also offered to students from Benton, Berwick, Central Columbia, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, Millville and Northwest. Those students participated in a kick-off event held earlier this week in Berwick.
Holly Morrison, president and CEO of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, provided an overview to the students about the YIP program.
The students also heard from Caz Russell, a leadership speaker, trainer and coach.
Morrison said YIP is an important program for the foundation to administer.
“We talk about nonprofits in the community,” Morrison said, while explaining the program. “(Students) will have to create a needs assessment.”
As part of the program, she said each school’s YIP program is granted $5,000 to donate back to the community through a competitive grant process.
Warrior Run’s program is sponsored by the Warrior Run Education Foundation.
“Every school has a different sponsor,” Morrison said. “Shikellamy has an anonymous donor.”
She said the YIP students will meet collectively three times during the school year. The individual school groups will also hold meetings throughout the year to work on various assignments.
“One of the things they are charged with doing is to create an activity (about philanthropy) for younger students,” Morrison said. “They go into second- or third-grade classrooms with lessons in philanthropy.”
At the next YIP meeting early next year, Morrison said students will discuss what needs they found to have in their respective communities. They will also be charged with presenting a grant application to be filled out by nonprofits interested in applying for funding.
As the year progresses, Morrison said students will accept grant applications and decide which applicants from the community to award funding to.
At the final YIP meeting in the spring, students will present the grant awards to the successful applicants.
“What I really value about this program, I believe in our youth,” Morrison said. “They are our tomorrow... We are giving them real tools to walk away with to become better leaders, better students.”
Krysta Travelpiece, the Warrior Run High School’s YIP advisor, said this marks the fifth year the district has participated in the program.
“There’s no other clubs that do anything like this,” she said.
Travelpiece added that a unique feature of YIP is that students learn how to create a grant application and award funding to community organizations.
She’s impressed that 17 students signed up to be part of the program this year.
“Our students really care about the community,” Travelpiece said. “I hope they grow in their leadership. That’s the biggest-value asset they will receive (through the program).”
She also lauded the Warrior Run Education Foundation for sponsoring the school’s involvement in the program.
“They have sponsored us for five years, they believe in this program,” Travelpiece said. “It’s a great educational activity.”
Madison Rovenolt, a Warrior Run junior, said this is the third year she’s participated in YIP.
“I stuck with it because you get a good sense of community at the meetings,” she said. “I hope I can be a better leader, overall.”
Nathan McCormack, a sophomore, said this is his first year participating in YIP. His goal is to become a better person through his involvement with the program.
“I have heard a lot of good things about this program,” he said.
Morrison said the YIP program has expanded over the years in which it’s been offered.
“In 2003, we started with our first school, it was Berwick,” she said.
In 2004, four schools participated. During the 2018-2019 school year, eight school districts were part of the program, with the number growing to 11 this year.
For more information on the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s YIP program, visit www.csgiving.org.
