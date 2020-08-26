HARRISBURG — State data released Wednesday by the Department of Health showed 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over a six-county area and one new death in Northumberland County.
Statewide, 501 new cases were reported, bringing the total since March to 130,536. Nineteen new deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total since March to 7,624.
New confirmed cases increased by 14 in Columbia County, five in Lycoming County, four in Snyder County, three in Northumberland and two in Montour County. No new cases were reported in Union County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 593 cases (31 deaths)
• Union County, 341 cases (4 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 471 cases (22 deaths)
• Columbia County, 516 cases (35 deaths)
• Snyder County, 127 cases (2 deaths)
