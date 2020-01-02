MILTON — A new nonprofit animal rescue, 4 Paws Sake PA only began in September, but was founded with a clear objective.
Angie Cooper, 4 Paws Sake PA president, said the volunteer organization sprang from Haven to Home, which is now concentrating on fostering. Their facility, at 685 Cherry St., Milton, was used by Haven to Home. More information was posted on the 4 Paws Sake PA Facebook page or available at 570-238-0364.
“Our mission is to educate, connect, reunite and rescue,” Cooper said. “Those are things we really want to be focussing on. We’re in the very beginning here.”
Stray animals would be the first area of need for 4 Paws Sake PA, especially in regions which do not have a dedicated dog warden. Animal rescue was expensive compared with dealing with strays, Cooper noted. Rescue animals don’t usually have updated shots or are spayed or neutered.
“When you dealing with strays, it is one of two things,” she said. “Either it is a stray that has a home and somehow got loose even though their human is looking for them.”
Or if no one claims a stray animal, 4 Paws Sake PA will keep them in their state-licensed kennel, then make connections with a foster home. If not spayed or neutered, they would take care of it. A forever home would follow.
Figures supplied estimated that one in three dogs gets loose at some point in their lifetime.
Cooper said if an individual takes in a stray, they ask that they hold them for a day or two. It was not uncommon for people to come forward and claim ownership.
If 4 Paws Sake takes in an animal, proof of rabies shots and proof of license was needed to claim a stray.
Cooper added that 4 Paws Sake would also be looking to bring the efforts of local animal resources together.
“We have people like Arthur’s Pet Pantry that help with food,” she said. “You have SUN PETS that helps with spay and neuter, Sheltering Hearts which helps with medical expenses. And you have specialties as well.”
Mommy and Me Pet Rescue in Mount Carmel, Mastiffs to Mutts in South Williamsport, Haven to Home and others were among the specialty agencies.
Cooper found challenges in common for animal agencies.
“Finances are always going to be a challenge,” Cooper said. “The (veterinarian) bills are usually a couple thousand dollars per month when you actually start having more animals in your care.”
Cooper noted record-keeping was an integral part of maintaining their license. If a dog is found, a record is kept of the finder with a form which states the finder does not know where a dog belongs. It is also up to the kennel to keep track of the animal’s foster or adoptive home.
There were also requirements for the outdoor kennel.
“You have to have an exercise plan and it has to be posted,” Cooper said. “It is posted outside. Our exercise plan is four 15-minute walks per day.”
The exercise plan was approved by a veterinarian.
The vet also inspected the indoor part of the shelter and found things such as unpainted concrete which could be porous and wood which was not covered by plastic. Those items were part of their work in progress.
Volunteers were possibly more important than strictly finances, Cooper said, and there was always room for more.
“Taking care of the animals,” she noted among the duties. “We have to clean litter pans and play with the kitties.”
Cooper and her husband volunteered with Haven to Home, and found the activity so engaging that it grew from one day per week to multiple days.
“You just meet great people,” she said. “I’m sure you do with any volunteer organization. But it is nice when you have a bunch of like-minded people.”
The common interest of the volunteers was the well-being of the animals and keeping them safe.
Fundraisers for 4 Paws Sake included the upcoming Fairie Festival on the first weekend in May at Spyglass Ridge Winery, Sunbury.
