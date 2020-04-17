WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) said Friday he was disappointed that an additional $250 billion for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was being held up.
The PPP, introduced two weeks ago, offered loans to small businesses via local banks with a forgiveness provision if employees were not laid off. It proved to be extremely popular and was reportedly exhausted within its first two weeks.
House and Senate Democrats have held up replenishment of the PPP. Keller said their objections over provisions for underserved communities without pre-existing relationships with banks were addressed in the original bill.
“They want to do stuff with the Green New Deal, they want to do stuff with elections (and) many other things,” Keller observed. “Some of the things we got taken out of the original bill.”
Keller attributed the obstacle to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-US, NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who have maintained that minority and women-owned businesses were neglected.
“What leader Schumer and speaker Pelosi are saying is not true. There is money in there for those programs,” Keller said. “What the problem is right now is (PPP) is out of money. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a minority-owned business or a woman-owned business or who owns the business.”
Keller noted that Pennsylvania hospitals received money last week, not all of which has been dispersed. More money would be coming for EMS grants and other help soon.
Keller credited the state general assembly for passing a limited rollback of the non-essential business shutdown. However, Gov. Tom Wolf received criticism for imposing the shutdown without consulting the assembly, then forming a task force with other states in the region for a reboot plan.
“The should care about their states,” Keller said. “But the decision to open Pennsylvania safely should include input from other elected officials.”
The governor, Keller said, has a voice in the matter, but so does the general assembly and members of Congress other than himself. Rhode Island Gina Raimondo, who has sought independence from fossil fuels in her state by 2030, would not likely have the interests of the local district in mind.
Keller sought a safe restoration of the economy, rather than with what he said were issues apparent at the start of the shutdown. Wolf, he added, shut it down without a good plan.
