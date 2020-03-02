WASHINGTONVILLE — Richard Nixon was president when the maple sugaring demonstrations began at the Montour Preserve, and 48 years later, second and third generations are tapping trees and learning the sweet art in Montour County.
Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) has continued the maple sugaring tradition and Saturday served as the first of two events, with the second one slated for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Young and old alike flocked to the preserve and a steady stream of visitors trekked along the Goose Woods Trail, which led to the maple shack. For decades, the maple sugaring program has been popular with the community, including school groups which make the trip to the preserve for the educational display and demonstrations.
“We talked with PPL (which formerly ran the preserve) and then Talen (Energy) about continuing the program,” said MARC Executive Director Bob Stoudt. “That was a popular program, one the community really wanted to continue.”
Saturday’s event began with a pancake fundraiser, which was sold out.
“This event is not only a great opportunity for people to support the preserve, but it’s great for people who love the preserve to come out and sit and enjoy breakfast,” said Stoudt.
Maple sugaring history
Once visitors had a chance to fuel up, they took a short walk to the sugar shack, where staff and volunteers provided history, and even a taste of the sweet, natural product.
Jon Beam, assistant MARC director, discussed some of the history, which dates back to the American Indians.
“It’s truly a Native American tradition,” he said. “For some of the tribes, they cut wooden troughs with primitive tools. They couldn’t store the syrup, so they’d scoop some out and place it on the snow. It would become sticky and they’d eat it, like our taffy. It was a sweet treat.”
French explorers, as far back as the 1500s, noticed American Indians obtaining sap from the trees and called it Indian sugar, Beam explained. Europeans brought with them iron implements and tools, which made the process easier, and quicker.
Tapping syrup
The reason the process takes place around this time of year is all thanks to the work of Mother Nature.
Beam explained the optimal timing is when the nighttime temperatures are around, or below freezing, then daytime temperatures reach 40 to 50 degrees with a warm sun able to facilitate the sap trickling from a tree.
“The sun warms the tree sap and that pressure that builds pushes it out of the tree,” Beam said. “There’s only a short window of time. Once the temperatures get above freezing at night, and buds start to form, there’s not as much pressure, not as much sap.”
An average tree during an average year can produce enough sap to make about three gallons of syrup, Beam explained.
Finding the right tree
Deb Steransky, a volunteer, explained how to find the right tree, when in the middle of winter there are no leaves to assist in the process.
Opposite branching, or branches with growth opposite one another, can help identify one of four trees, Steransky explained — maple, ash, dogwood and horse chestnut. Dogwoods don’t grow large enough and horse chestnut are more easily identifiable due to their coloring. Ash and maple can look similar, but there are distinguishable characteristics, including the rougher, diamond-shaped bark of the ash.
Identifying the ash today is easier, because there are fewer left due to the emerald ash borer, a non-native beetle that feeds on the tree, and can kill it.
Once a maple tree is identified and it’s large enough in diameter to produce sap, the tap should be made on the sun-facing side, and away from any previous taps, she said. Previous taps can rather easily be identified, typically by a round mark almost like a belly button, with signs of previous work running about a foot above and below the tap.
Steransky showed visitors how to hand drill a tap, clean the hole to allow for better flow, as well as the placing of a spile and collection pail.
The rest of the process
Gerald Houseknecht, another volunteer, assisted visitors in the identifying of various spiles used over the years, including the hand-made wooden spiles which would have been used hundreds of years ago, several of which he crafted using sumac wood.
Ken Mertz, and a team of volunteers, manned the sugar shack where they ran the evaporator and discussed the process of taking the maple sugar, which is about 98 percent water, and turning it into syrup.
Next time
The Saturday, March 14 program will include an indoor and outdoor component, beginning in the Environmental Education Center with a dicussion and film on the cultural and natural history of maple sugaring.
The Montour Preserve has been able to continue the programming, as well as maintenance and operation of the preserve thanks to a slew of volunteers and help from the community, Stoudt noted.
Following the adoption of a hotel tax by Montour County commissioners last year, MARC is expected to take in roughly $167,000 annually to assist with its efforts, not only at the preserve, but Hess Recreation Area, North Branch Canal from Danville to Catawissa and more.
“We’re more secure with the addition of the hotel tax,” said Stoudt. “We weren’t sure we were going to be able to save the preserve for a while.”
Volunteer efforts have greatly assist MARC as well, he explained. Last year, MARC benefitted from close to 2,000 volunteer hours, and about 1,200 volunteer hours at the preserve alone. It amounts to over $50,000 in donated labor.
MARC employs Stoudt, and four part-time hourly employees as well.
For additional information, visit www.montourrec.com.
