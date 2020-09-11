LEWISBURG — Revisions to a safety plan which will allow limited numbers of spectators at fall athletic events were passed Thursday night by Lewisburg Area School District directors.
Attendance at any fall sports event will be limited to 250 people or less as per guidelines for outdoor events. Total counts will include team members, coaches and team staff. Game managers, officials, media and administration for both teams were also included.
The plan which passed without a dissenting vote also called for all athletes and event-related staff to have a COVID screening prior to the event and entering the venue or boarding a bus when travel is necessary.
Anyone not screened beforehand but will be on the field, such as officials, will have temperatures taken by the game managers before being allowed in.
Spectators were asked to social distance and must wear masks as they are checked into the event. Families in the same household may sit together but all others should be physically distanced.
It was noted that there would be no band for the first football game due to the logistics of using the Selinsgrove Area High School field for home games. Options for the band at Lewisburg outdoor sites included playing for fans then exiting the stadium, using a location outside of the facility or arranging for a pep band adjacent to the field.
For football, two spectators per senior and one for each underclassman and cheer squad were permitted. Visiting athletic directors will be emailing a team roster and number of staff attending on the Tuesday before a game. The availability of visiting spectator seating will relayed to the visiting athletic director.
For field hockey and boys and girls soccer, each player from either team will be allowed two guests. Gate attendants will have rosters and track names similar to a “will call” ticket. Additional spectators will be recorded until the 250 limit is reached. Remainders will be considered general admission, to be tracked by a gate attendant.
Each home cross country race will be considered an event. To control traffic and limit congregating, parents were asked to arrive on one side of the high school building, watch the race, then depart via the other side of the building. Parents were also requested to watch their child’s race only.
The plan also indicated junior varsity football, golf, tennis and junior high football would be monitored but there was little chance the 250 spectator limit would be exceeded by those sports.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polnichock noted indoor gatherings were limited to no more than 25 people for non-instructional purposes. To date, there had been no indication whether fall or winter sports would count as instruction or be subject to a 25-person limit.
