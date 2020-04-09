LEWISBURG — An improved way to hold public meetings online will soon be tested by Union County officials.
Tuesday's Union County commissioners meeting, their first-ever using the Zoom meeting platform, ended abruptly after an unexpected interruption. Commissioners were wrapping up routine business when a viewer entered and produced high-pitched audio, a deathly screaming noise and unwanted images on the screen.
"Zoom bombing," as the practice has been called, has also been the scourge of educators conducting online classes for students sheltered during the current health crisis.
Susan Greene, Union County chief clerk, said 20 people were attending the online meeting and not all of their images could be easily seen. She said it was not possible to scroll down and mute their audio link fast enough.
The intruder first produced a yellow "marshmallow" image with a face, Greene said. It was followed by some nudity after which Greene immediately pulled the plug.
Greene said county IT experts have been consulted, as well as Zoom providers, for their expertise. They plan to test a procedure which will protect the meeting with a password and open a "waiting room" for participants with questions.
It will also become an audio-only meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.