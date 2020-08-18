MILTON — A man with an active bench warrant out of Lancaster County was apprehended during a routine traffic stop conducted Wednesday by the Milton Police Department.
Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said Wayne Brazzle Jr., 33, was arrested during a traffic stop which occurred along Broadway.
Brazzle was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail and subsequently extradited to Lancaster County. Zettlemoyer said drug-related charges are pending against Brazzle as a result of the traffic stop in Milton.
According to online court records, an active bench warrant for Brazzle's arrest was issued in 2018 for a probation/parole violation. Records indicate he was on probation as the result of a 2010 Lancaster County felony charge of accidents involving death/injury and a misdemeanor of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Charges have also been filed against Brazzle in Union County as the result of an alleged incident which occurred in December.
State Police At Milton charged Brazzle with felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts) and recklessly endangering another person, and summary counts of driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving-serious bodily injury, reckless driving and occupant protection.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 6:02 a.m. Dec. 21 at 3028 Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township. A Jeep Patriot driven by Brazzle crashed into a tree and two passengers had sustained injuries, along with Brazzle, it was noted.
Troopers said Brazzle showed signs of impairment and reportedly admitted to smoking “meth” and marijuana.
Online court records state he's next scheduled to appear Sept. 3 in Union County Court for a pre-trial conference on those charges.
