LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners decided Monday that a work session which will include presentation of a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO) would be held online.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said instructions to the public who choose to attend the 10 a.m. work session on Tuesday, June 16 would be posted on the county website as the date approaches (www.unioncounty pa.org).
The agenda would include a scheduled presentation by a group supporting county adoption of a measure to exempt governments from spending on enforcement of firearms regulations deemed to encroach upon the Second Amendment.
"We have people who are coming to present the (SASO),' Reber said. "We know there are people who are not in favor of it. They will also have an opportunity to speak."
The online meeting is open to all, but speakers will be limited to Union County residents. Reber expected the meeting would attract more participants than could fit in the regular commissioner's chambers.
"That's why we decided to move it entirely online," he added. "Union County is still in the 'yellow phase' too under the governor's guidance. We don't know where we are going to be on the 16th yet. Since there is a little planning involved, we decided today that it would just be online."
Union County residents, often with printed material from the Gun Owners of America (GOA), began to ask municipal governments to write and adopt ordinances in line with GOA verbiage earlier this year. Organizers noted from the start a presentation to the county was among their goals.
Some municipalities, including Buffalo Township, have adopted ordinances. But more have approved resolutions, similar in language but without enforcement provisions.
Meantime, Reber added that it was unfortunate that Union County had not been among the first counties entering the green phase of pandemic recovery. He said he was "not a fan" of yellow phase restrictions.
"I think Union County has earned the opportunity to (go green)," Reber said. "There are probably some people who say you should just allow the governor's guidance to direct you."
Reber said he's received more calls than he could count on the topic, with many residents being hurt economically.
"We've flattened the curve, which is what we were originally supposed to do," he added. "I personally think it is time to open gradually."
Businesses, he noted, who can operate safely under CDC guidelines should be allowed to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.