Move-in day at Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — Over 960 members of the Class of 2023 have checked in for their first semesters on the Bucknell University campus.
A healthy percentage arrived in vehicles on Wednesday, the official Move-In Day. All were greeted with a big cheer by orange-shirted orientation advisors (OAs), students picked to help the carloads of first-year students and their stuff get situated on campus.
OAs included Mason Rode, a Bucknell University junior from Wyndmoor, who was helping out as an orientation assistant for the second year.
“It is incredibly fun,” she said. “I can honestly say that participating in orientation has completely changed my life.”
Rode said the sentiment was common among fellow orientation assistants.
“I have learned a lot about myself and I have learned a lot about leadership,” Rode said. “I think that if you talk to other people in orange shirts they will absolutely agree that they have learned a lot about themselves from doing this experience.”
Friendships develop among OAs and incoming students. Rode said three of her first-year students from last year are now serving as orientation assistants helping students and parents as the arrive.
“It is a relationship unlike any other relationship I have,” Rode concluded. “I am helping them go through this really hard transition and I feel it is really special experience for me.”
Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations, said a special desk was set up to deal solely with information technology sign-ins. Resident advisors and facilities people also working with the incoming parents and students.
Each department had separate color shirts for identification by incoming students and parents.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.