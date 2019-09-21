LEWISBURG — More than 400 people joined a youth movement Friday.
Young and old alike were part of the rally and march from Bucknell University to Hufnagle Park, promoted as the Lewisburg Climate Strike.
It was organized by Green New Deal Lewisburg and the Climate Reality Project and held in solidarity with youth rallies nationwide.
There were speeches at the park, many decrying the use of fossil fuels and others critical of what speakers saw as greed behind their extraction and sale. Signs called for change at the political level.
High school students appeared as well as Bucknell University students.
“We left school at about 11 a.m.,” said Catie Jacobson, a Lewisburg Area High School student. “We’ll go back after this.”
Jacobson said educational absence slips granted students the permission needed to attend.
“We filled out the form and our parents signed it,” she added. “The administration was very supportive as long as we had the form filled out.”
Liv Manner, an LAHS student, addressed the crowd and said the issue was important enough to leave school. She attributed her participation to a life-changing moment during a two week group hiking trip.
“It was a truly revolutionary moment,” she said. “We felt truly grounded with the planet.”
Jazmin Garza, an LAHS student, told the gathering she had always been passionate about the environment but never thought she had a voice. She credited Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, called “the soul of the climate crisis protest,” for inspiring her to take action.
“She is my idol and inspiration for why I am here today to march and miss school,” Garza said. “She is the start of all of this. Her words were incredibly moving and really made me open my eyes.”
Thunberg protested outside Swedish parliament buildings 13 months ago, holding legislators accountable for inaction. Garza concurred with the young activist, and noted she discovered her via an online video.
Mayor Judy Wagner offered a proclamation, previewed at the borough council meeting on Tuesday, which called on Lewisburg citizens to address climate change and borough council to adopt a Climate Action Resolution.
