LEWISBURG — Bucknell University is expanding its summer course offerings by nearly 10 times the number of courses that were originally planned — and, for the first time, opening classes to Bucknell alumni, high school students and others.
While instruction for all summer courses will continue to take place remotely due to public health concerns, there are now nearly 50 classes across 24 academic departments being offered from May 25 through July 3.
Several courses touch on topics related to the pandemic, including: “Zombie — from Slavery to Pandemics,” taught by Professor Clare Sammells, anthropology; “Wildlife and Emerging Infectious Diseases,” taught by Professor DeeAnn Reeder, biology, a bat virologist; and “Netflix — Reinvention of TV,” taught by Jennifer Hessler, postdoctoral fellow in English.
Other courses offer students the option to obtain required credits toward their major or build life skills, such as the Personal Finance course being led by accounting Professor Stacy Mastrolia of the Freeman College of Management.
All courses qualify for full Bucknell credit, and will be noted on an alumnus’ official Bucknell transcript. For high school students, credits can be transferred to the college or university they eventually attend.
Registration is now open until May 25.
