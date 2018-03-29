NORTHUMBERLAND — The words of the late Rev. Dr. Martin King Jr. were recalled at a meeting Thursday night.
The meeting, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, was to reintroduce the Poor People’s Campaign locally. Nijmie Dzurinko, tri-chair of the campaign in Pennsylvania, addressed the gathering of about 60 people from across the region.
Dzurinko said King’s original grievances of racism, poverty and the war economy may now be joined by environmental degradation as an equal barrier to human rights. Those themes will be carried forward by the campaign with public displays of discontent expected.
“There are 40 states that are taking up the campaign,” Dzurinko said. “This season of action...has the potential to be the largest coordinated series of civil disobedience actions the nation has ever seen.”
Dzurinko said the campaign would stress a moral imperative and quoted the Rev. William J. Barber, a campaign co-founder, who favored an argument pitting moral right against wrong rather than the political left versus right.
The Rev. Ann Keeler Evans, the congregation’s minister, used remarks to cite persistent hunger in the Susquehanna Valley, white supremacy, ongoing drug addiction and creeks tainted by mine runoff among issues of concern.
“Let us offer the poor the opportunity to stop blaming themselves for decks stacked against them and the more privileged the opportunity to begin and to continue to dismantle the structures of oppression and free ourselves form its deadly poison,” Keeler Evans said. “Let us do this together.”
Quotes from King were read aloud, followed by small group discussions and conclusions.
Jim Orr noted dissipation of the Civil Rights movement of 50 years ago, with increased fragmentation of society. Bill and Sharon Lynch of Penns Creek observed the problems as expressed from the podium were broad, but the discussion was valuable.
“All of the problems have a root in fear,” Sharon noted. “Fear of what the future holds, fear of losing a job.”
Violence never solved problems, noted Bill, but said there are all kinds of revolutions.
“If people tune into the fact that there are hungry people in this country, that would be a revolution,” he added. “A non-violent revolution.”
Poor People’s Campaign was originally founded by King in late 1967 and drew attention to the plight of the poor. It was known for an encampment on the National Mall, among other actions, but became less active after King’s assassination.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
