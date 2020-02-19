LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council found a Ward 1 resident willing to fill a vacant council seat Tuesday night.
Council appointed of Michael Brody, retired from a business along Market Street, to fill the term of Sue Mahon, a long-time member who stepped aside in January.
Bill Lowthert, borough manager, said Brody was one of two residents who expressed interest. The other withdrew prior to Tuesday night.
Brody, who said sidewalk conditions were a “peeve” of his, said he would have time to address borough matters. Brody will be sworn in by Mayor Judy Wagner at the next council meeting.
The seven council members later approved a contract for work on Walker and Loomis streets for $146,847 to Don E. Bower Inc. per recommendation of Larson Design Group.
Don E. Bower Inc. was also granted a $467,395 contract for 2020 street repair. It included add-alternate provisions for repaving all of North 12th Street ($9,254), repair of an additional 100 square yards of privately owned sidewalk ($19,500) and rejected a $22,353 provision to install concrete curbs on St. Paul Street instead of asphalt curbs.
Lowthert added that owners of privately owned sidewalks repaired by the borough would be billed. Should payment not be forthcoming, a lien would be placed upon the property, forcing collection at a later date such as when the property is sold.
Both motions were contingent on submission of acceptable performance and payment bonds and review by the borough solicitor.
