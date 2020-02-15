Editor’s note: Over the next several weeks “Honoring Valley Veterans” will recognize the 75th anniversary of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Seventy-five years ago, tens of thousands of Marines, along with tens of thousands of other personnel from the Navy and Air Force, began their assault on the tiny island of Iwo Jima in the Pacific.
Prior to the assault, bombing of Iwo began — and continued for six months and 10 days prior to the Marines’ landing. Iwo Jima was bombed more than any other target in the Pacific. It did little to help Marines on D-Day and beyond as an entrenched enemy, stretched along miles and miles of tunnels and in fortified bunkers and underground positions, had waited, knowing the Americans would come.
American military brass knew the island had to be taken, and knew it would be tough. The war had entered it final offensive phase and Iwo, just over 700 miles from mainland Japan, was much needed. For perspective, Saipan is 720 miles beyond Iwo from Japan, and Pearl Harbor was 3,790 miles away. Iwo was the last stepping stone for an assault of mainland Japan.
For more than a month, Americans died by the thousands before ultimately taking the island. Many flight crews, mostly in the newest bombers — the B-29 Superfortresses — may have been saved if the two landing strips on Iwo had been in American control. Iwo Jima was used by the Japanese to launch interception missions of American bombers. Once taken, Iwo could provide American fighters a launching point to escort bombing runs over mainland Japan.
The Battle of Iwo Jima, forever immortalized in a photograph by the Associated Press’ Joe Rosenthal atop Mount Suribachi, was one of the bloodiest of the Pacific, and indeed proved to be yet another turning point in American victory over Imperial Japan.
The actual amphibious assault by Marines began Feb. 19, 1945, and it was then that troops realized the number of entrenched Japanese soldiers had been sorely underestimated. Tens of thousands of Japanese troops had lived underground, waiting for the US troops to arrive. Intelligence could never have detected the massive underground presence, along with rations, water and ammunition stores.
Some 70,000 Marines from the 3rd, 4th and 5th Marine division began their assault at 7 a.m. Feb. 19 on Iwo Jima. The first wave reached shore around 9 a.m. By the end of day one, more than 560 Marines had been killed and more than 1,775 wounded. Conditions were tough as slogging through the volcanic sands of the island proved difficult, as did finding cover. The island was barren of vegetation. Marines sought cover in bomb craters and behind the bodies of their fellow Marines that had been killed.
Over 36 days of battle, the cost to America was significant. More than 25,800 American casualties were reported and more than 7,000 killed in action. For Japan, more than 22,000 were killed, nearly everyone on the island.
Needless to say, the Marines bore the brunt of the combat. Of the 84 Marines awarded the nation’s highest military honor – the Medal of Honor — in World War II, 27 were earned by Marines at Iwo Jima. More than 350 were awarded over the United States’ four years in the war.
There were more Medals of Honor awarded at Iwo than at any other battle in the war.
War correspondent Robert Sherrod famously wrote of combat at Iwo, “They died with the greatest possible violence. Nowhere in the Pacific have I seen such badly mangled bodies. Many were cut squarely in half. Legs and arms lay 50 feet away from any body.”
The Japanese wanted the battle to be costly to American troops and knew a failure to hold the Japanese island of Iwo Jima spelled certain doom for preventing a mainland attack. Japanese troops were told surrender was not an option and only a couple hundred eventually surrendered to Marines. Amazingly, the final two Japanese survivors surrendered in 1949.
Mount Suribachi was a mountain that rose on the western end of the island, and where Marines raised the iconic flag on Feb. 23. Two flags were raised that day, the first a smaller flag, which was ultimately replaced at the request of Marine Lt. Col. Chandler Johnson with a larger flag. Marines from the 5th Division took part in both raisings.
Combat at Iwo Jima inspired countless books, movies and even songs. It was Rosenthal’s iconic photograph of six Marines — Ira Hayes, Harlon Block, Mike Strank, Franklin Sousley, Harold Keller and Harold Schultz — that served to inspire Americans back home, and boosted war funding through the seventh bond drive. That seventh drive, which featured a rendition of the photo, was bolstered by appearances by Hayes, Rene Gagnon and Navy Corpsman John Bradley — present for the first flag raising — making it the most successful of the war, raising $26 billion.
The men received a heroes’ welcome at stops across the country. It didn’t sit well with some of the Marines.
Hayes, speaking of his fame, said, “How can I feel like a hero when I hit the beach with 250 and only 27 of us walked off alive?”
Hayes struggled with alcoholism and was found dead nearly 10 years to the date of the raising in 1965.
Strank, who was a sergeant, was from Franklin, Pa., the son of Czechoslovakian immigrants. He enlisted in the Marines in October 1939.
Assigned to Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 28th Marines, 5th Marine Division, he landed Feb. 19, 1945, on Iwo Jima, and was the eldest Marine in the famous Iwo Jima flag-raising photo.
On March 1, he was killed by artillery fire and buried in the 5th Marine Division Cemetery on Iwo Jima. In January 1949, his remains were reinterred at Arlington National Cemetery.
He was awarded the Bronze Star.
The look back at Iwo Jima will continue next Saturday in The Standard-Journal.
