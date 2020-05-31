LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop said he’s been getting phone calls, texts and email by the score from residents who want to know why county was not moved to the green phase.
The announcement three days ago from the governor’s office permitted neighboring Lycoming and Clinton counties to move to the most permissive level of coronavirus restrictions in the week ahead. Snyder and Montour counties achieved green phase status the previous week.
Boop said specific information has been sought.
“The governor’s office has given us no answer,” Boop said. “They haven’t taken my calls, they have returned my calls.”
Boop said a message was sent to Michelle Detrich, county emergency management coordinator.
“I’m not sure what any of that meant,” Boop said. “It might have been some feeble attempt to say what matrix they used.”
Boop said there was no justification for what the state has done. The decision followed a week where Union County did not join the first list of counties going green, followed by a downward revision of COVID cases for that reporting period.
Boop added that contact tracing, a way to trace the course of the virus by interviewing people who test positive, was the state’s responsibility. Boop said the county has asked for contact tracing, but the state has not come through.
“I think we are at the governor’s mercy,” Boop concluded. “I am starting to wonder that since they are avoiding us, avoiding the justification, I am starting to wonder and people are asking if we are being punished because we are a conservative county.”
The decision followed a mid-week phone conversation commissioners had with Thomas Cafferty, regional liaison with the governor’s office. What the county had to do to go green was among the questions asked. Boop said an explanation was promised.
Rate of new cases over seven days, percentage of positive cases over 14 days and degree of contact tracing have figured into the state’s “red, yellow or green” decisions as the pandemic has continued.
Commissioner Stacy Richards similarly noted the lack of follow-up information.
“We still continue to seek information about how they are collecting and documenting the COVID positive cases,” Richards said. “(We) hope to correct something that may be misleading.”
But Richards did not dismiss the decision, and noted the state has the medical science resources the county needed to rely on but does not have.
“I believe that we have had some additional COVID cases,” Richards said. “I am assuming that they were correctly documented. And so I am assuming that it was not a political reason, it was a health reason in a trend they were finding that did not meet their criteria.”
Richards said the data would continue to be looked at carefully so that businesses can continue to open safely. Contact tracing would be pursued aggressively with the state Department of Health (DOH).
“There is some funding available to the county to pursue that could set up and operate contact tracing,” Richards said. “But we know we need to start with the (DOH).”
Union County, Richards reiterated, was rural with a relatively light population density
“I don’t want us to be neglected,” Richards said. “Contact tracing is going to be a very important part of having us eventually return to the normalcy we used to know.”
The right thing for people to do in the meantime, Richards said, included hand and surface cleaning, social distancing and face masks to protect others.
