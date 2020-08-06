LEWISBURG — Local participation in a COVID-19 symptom tracking app may help public health officials predict outbreaks in individual neighborhoods.
So noted, Debra Sulai, Lewisburg Borough Council president, who encouraged area residents to sign up for the COVID Symptom Study created by Massachusetts General Hospital, Kings College (London) and Zoe Pharmaceuticals.
The Harvard TH Chan School of public health was also one of many research collaborators.
The COVID Symptom Study was made available earlier this year for smartphones or tablets via covid.joinzoe.com. General health questions were presented at the start with once-per-day reporting suggested.
Symptoms such as rashes should then be reported as well as symptoms more commonly associated with a virus including fever, coughing and diarrhea. Loss of smell was the only symptom common to six differing reactions to the coronavirus.
Sulai and others have felt that the COVID symptom study could be helpful in projecting outbreaks. She stressed that to be statistically valid, 447 Union County residents would need to sign up.
Sulai was motivated by a neighbor and Ward 3 constituent who not only told her about the study but also exhibited virtually all of the symptoms of COVID-19.
Yet the neighbor never tested positive.
"(She) was sick for seven weeks," Sulai observed. "Never had a positive test even though from the description it was hard to imagine she had anything else."
Sulai conceded she was not a doctor but another neighbor, an emergency department physician, said COVID can indeed be the diagnosis when a person has so many symptoms.
Sulai, and other municipal officials, attended a weekly virtual meeting on Wednesday with Union County officials to update COVID-19 activities.
"Today we heard our testing results are 48 to 72 hours when they are coming back," she said. "Then contact tracing is virtually non-existent.
"This is a way to track the virus that does not rely on testing and does not rely on contact tracing," Sulai added. "It reaches people who either never had a test because their symptoms weren't severe enough or they experienced them before we had testing widely available in this area or they are not getting the test back quickly enough."
She maintained data from the symptom study was available almost in real time.
Sulai added that she was comfortable with the the kind of information that the app collects and the way it collects it.
"This not only collects very minimal data from people, unlike some apps you hear about from governments or private corporations where they are tracking your movement," she said. "This does not do that. On top of that, because it is collaboration with Kings College, London, it is covered by even greater privacy laws than U.S. privacy laws."
Also a plus, Sulai said the information collected cannot be commercialized.
