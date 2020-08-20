SELINSGROVE — State Police At Selinsgrove have charged a 43-year-old Selinsgrove man with sending harassing messages to the office of Gov. Tom Wolf.
Troopers said Robert Kirkpatrick, 43, of Selinsgrove, sent multiple "explicit messages" to the office of the governor through the internet. The incidents allegedly took place between July 21-24, troopers noted.
Kirkpatrick was charged with harassment, police noted.
