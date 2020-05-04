SHAMOKIN DAM — As a logjam of cars lined Route 15 in two different directions Monday afternoon, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman said she expected Monday's distribution of 4,000 gallons of milk would wrap up much quicker than the four-hour time period the event was planned to span.
Troutman said the event was held at the former K-Mart property in Shamokin Dam, in partnership with the United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dairy Farmers of America and National Beef.
Each vehicle which passed through the line received two gallons of milk. Those who who staffed the event were also handing out face masks crafted by United Way volunteers.
Troutman said the milk was available as farmers who normally sell to schools and restaurants are unable to do so right now due to closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Micah Miner, general manager of the National Beef Hummels Wharf plant, said he approached the Dairy Farmers of America about the possibility of holding a milk distribution.
Miner wanted to hold such an event as he is currently unable to give away the beef products packaged by his plant.
"There is such a short supply and such a large demand with food services right now... we don't have the means to donate (beef) to the community," he said.
Once he coordinated receiving 4,000 gallons of milk through the Dairy Farmers of America, Miner also partnered with the United Way and chamber to bring the event into fruition.
He offered thanks to Andy Long, owner of W&L Nissan and Subaru, for opening up the former K-Mart property to host the event.
Long now owns the property and plans to eventually develop it as a dealership location.
"Our company prides itself on community generosity," Long said. "I thought this was a great, great idea."
Unlike meat-packaging facilities across the country, Miner said National Beef's Hummels Wharf plant has not been impacted by the coronavirus as advance precautions were put in place.
"We find ourselves in a good position," he said. "Without being able to donate what we produce, this was the next best thing."
Miner said about 40 of his employees were assisting with the event, along with 15 representatives of the Dairy Farmers of America and other volunteers.
Troutman said the strong turnout for those seeking milk through the event was a reflection of the current needs of the community at large. She said motorists started lining up at 9 a.m. to receive the milk, five hours before the start of the distribution.
She expected all 4,000 gallons of milk would be quickly given away.
Troutman said Monday's event also marked the final distribution of face masks, created primarily by United Way volunteers. Prior to the event, she said between 3,000 and 4,000 masks had been distributed at four different events.
Troutman said 1,500 masks were on site for distribution Monday.
"Our community of mask volunteers has been incredible," she said. "The vast majority of what majority of what we've gotten, has been donated labor and donated materials."
SUN Area Dairy Princess Khristyn Maurer and Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett were among those distributing the masks to those who attended the milk distribution.
Garrett participated while dressed as "Star Wars" villain Darth Vadar.
While noting he's not a "Star Wars" aficionado, Garrett said he was well aware that Monday marked the "Star Wars" "May the Fourth Be With You."
He was loaned the Vadar costume and thought it would be fun to dress as the villain.
"You gotta keep your humor up," Garrett said.
He also noted the importance of the chamber partnering in the distribution of milk and masks.
"It breaks our heart... so many people are going hungry," Garrett said.
