MILTON — Two separate land development plans were approved during Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting.
Approval was granted for land development plans submitted by both the Milton Area School District and Pinpoint Federal Credit Union.
With the approval of the land development plan for the school’s project, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said bids will go out in August or September for the work. The project includes a complete renovation of the high school track and football field, as well as the addition of a proposed 18,495-square-foot physical and wellness facility.
The school board in November approved moving forward with the $12 million project. The new athletic field will be built south of the current field, in order to accommodate the addition.
The credit union’s plans call for Pinpoint to develop a new facility on land it owns along Mahoning Street, next to Cole’s Hardware. It was noted during the meeting that the facility will be accessed off of Ferry Lane, rather than Mahoning Street.
The 1.63 acres of land owned by the credit union was granted Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) status at the beginning of 2019.
Sites granted KOZ status are not charged property taxes for a 10-year period. The status is targeted at undeveloped or underdeveloped properties in order to spur business growth.
Two items which appeared on Wednesday’s meeting’s agenda were tabled as council will be gathering additional information before moving forward on voting on the items.
One motion was to approve the Milton Winterfest Committee to hold events in downtown Milton in December.
The other motion was a consideration to approve the Warrior Run High School to use the borough’s VFW fields, located next to Baugher Elementary School, for the spring 2021 and spring 2022 baseball seasons. The Warrior Run School District plans to build a new elementary school on the grounds of its middle school/high school complex during that time period.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department has logged 138 man hours responding to 18 calls for service over the last two weeks.
Council Vice President Jamie Walker presided over Wednesday’s meeting as President Mark Shearer participated via Zoom.
