HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that there are 786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 101,027. Allegheny is reporting an increase of 138 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 182 cases.The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 12-18 is 146,701 with 5,552 positive cases. There were 20,212 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. July 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered, the department noted.
Local cases by county:
Northumberland County, 330 cases
Lycoming County, 243 cases
Columbia County, 405 cases
Union County, 99 cases
Montour County, 75 cases
Snyder County, 67 cases
There are 7,015 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of eight new deaths reported, state officials noted.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.