Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,116 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 41,165
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that there are 1,116 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 41,165.
Today, the state is reporting 1,550 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There are 157,428 patients who have tested negative to date.
Locally, case counts changed very little. Columbia County reported 269 cases, Northumberland 90, Lycoming 55, Montour 47, Snyder 33 and Union 31.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 822 cases among employees, for a total of 7,635 at 431 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of the total deaths, 952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
