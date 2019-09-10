LEWISBURG — Char Gray, East Buffalo Township chair, noted a recent meeting with Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost discussed requests for Police Protection Units (PPU).
Gray said a request was put in to the regional department for 25.349 PPU. Each PPU represents 10 hours of service per week for a one year period or 520 hours per year.
Yost, Gray said, requested 25.1 PPU.
Requests for mutual aid from municipalities such as Kelly and Union townships used some PPU. Gray observed that PPU measurement of police service is an inexact science and recalled that 0.355 PPU was spent in 2018 delivering services not directly for East Buffalo Township or Lewisburg Borough.
Meantime, Gray said requests for additional information about the intergovernmental agreement which formed the department were sent to Lewisburg, the other municipal participant.
Supervisors approved a maintenance agreement with the Lewisburg Area School District for an educational wetlands project. Gray said there were educational benefits and improvements of silt management to be gained. MacKenzie Stover, CK-COG planning and zoning officer, said the district has applied for a zoning permit.
Stover explained there is already wetland in the area near the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, but it would be restored. The district cited benefits to the land and explained inclusion of 14 educational components. Stover said the district received a letter from the state Fish and Boat Commission giving a positive review of the project.
Gray defended Kifolo when asked if Jolene Helwig, township secretary, was being trained for the manager’s job. Tina Prowant was critical of Kifolo’s out of state residence. Supervisor Jim Murphy observed Kifolo also writes grants and said Lewisburg Borough has a separate manager, grant writer, secretary and payroll clerk.
Gray said brush collection was underway, but added that patience among residence was advisable. Not as many inmates from local correctional facilities were available for work. It could take two weeks or longer to complete.
