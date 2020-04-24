TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its students of the month for March.
Outstanding Senior
Sarah M. Cotner, daughter of Brian and Christina Cotner, is the Outstanding Senior for March.
Sarah is active with National Honor Society, Drama Club, NHS Special Education Field Day Steering Committee, band (president) and pit orchestra.
She is a student tutor, and member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Sarah enjoys spending time with family, and outdoor activities.
Her awards and achievements include Class of 2020 Flaming Foliage representative, National Honor Society Underclassman of the Year, and varsity letters in band and softball.
She plans to attend Messiah College to major in nursing.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Denver W. Beachel, son of Denis and Melissa Beachel, is the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Denver is active in football, basketball, baseball, Outdoor Club and FBLA.
He is a member of Watsontown Alliance Church, where he is part of the youth group and volunteered to mow the lawn over the summer. He is also a National Honor Society Special Education Field Day volunteer.
His hobbies include hunting and farming.
Denver’s awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, student of the month, honorable mention (football, basketball) and The Standard-Journal Athlete of the Week.
He plans to enter the work force to work on the family farm in the dairy and poultry business. He may attend a trade school.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Jordyn E. Hill, daughter of Jeremiah and Jennifer Hill, is the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
She is involved in National Honor Society, FBLA (vice president), Student Council (historian), field hockey (captain) and concert band/choir.
Her awards and achievements include Defender PRIDE and honor roll.
Jordyn plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to enter the physicians assistant program.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Jared T. Emmert, son of Troy and Beverly Emmert, is the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
He is active in soccer and the Robotics Club.
Jared is a volunteer with the junior high soccer team and enjoys working on cars, hiking and camping.
His awards and achievements include Highest GPA Award (Lycoming County CTC).
He plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to major in architecture. His future plans include college, military and construction management. He wants to learn to tune cards and do that as a side business.
