LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum, located at 815 Market St., suite 14, has released its schedule of August events, to be held at the museum.
The schedule includes:
• Jellyfish Discovery, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. For children age 5 and up.
• My Feelings Plate, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
• Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 19 and 26. For children age 2 to 5 and their caregiver.
• Think Like an Engineer, 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. For children age 2 and up.
• Summer's End Sunflowers, 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
• Picasso Portraits, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. For children age 5 and up.
