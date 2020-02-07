MILTON — Pennsylvania secondary school students facing decisions about their next steps now have more support along the way from their schools.
Christina Herman, PDE Career Ready PA liaison, said that is happening because school districts now have more requirements to fill and there is better monitoring. The result is that student and parent decisions about the next step can be far less haphazard.
Herman, who spoke before members of the Keystone State Literacy Association of the Susquehanna Valley is also a CSIU education consultant.
She noted that 66% of graduating high school students start college, yet only 25% finish in six years. The PDE Career Ready PA initiative sought to strengthen partnerships and prepare students for post-secondary success. Improving the percentage was important, but so was helping students choose a more viable path.
Districts are being audited, Herman said, for where they stand in areas which make up a Career Readiness Index. They include graduation rate and attendance, post-secondary transition, implementation of career standards, rigor of courses and availability of industrial credentials for students.
Standardized test scores were also taken into consideration.
Herman recommended educators get involved in PDE Teacher in the Workplace, a program which gets teachers to visit work sites so they can better prepare their students for success.
“It really is going to give you an idea of what students are going to walk into, what business and industry need across the board,” she said. “It will help you understand what training and education is required.”
Administrators were advised to build programming which creates a comprehensive career and college development program.
Herman added that parents also played a role and should not be overlooked.
“It is difficult to build comprehensive career development programming when parents have a certain way of thinking and kids are experiencing all sorts of awesome things but are left not knowing what to do,” Herman said. “We are supports in education, but parents are key stakeholders.”
Herman added that pre-apprenticeship programs could allow students to earn money serving through partnerships. She said it could help prepare them for the next step and build expertise in a skill along the way.
