LEWISBURG — A preliminary hearing was scheduled Wednesday for Justin R. Calzada at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg.
Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, faces numerous felonies in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday night in East Buffalo Township.
They included five counts of felony aggravated assault, five counts of criminal attempt, criminal homicide, two counts of criminal conspiracy engaging discharge of a firearm into occupied structure and related conspiracy allegations.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that Calzada was driving a green Subaru Forester XT along West Market Street when gunfire erupted. Daevon Boddon, 19, of Lewisburg and Jaheem Lewis, 18 of Lewisburg, were injured while standing on the porch at 1704 W. Market St. Boddon allegedly returned fire in the direction of the vehicle as it left the scene.
Arrest papers indicated the vehicle had passengers seated in the front and rear passenger sides. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the alleged shooter, possibly a Hispanic man with a beard, a head covering and plaid shirt, leaning out the window with both hands holding a handgun.
It was also alleged that Calzada was repairing the Subaru for its owner, Luis Omer Ramos-Marerro. He said Calzada had permission to test drive the vehicle but it was not for personal use.
Calzada was taken into custody at Comfort Suites on the West Brach Highway. He admitted to police that he was driving the vehicle along West Market Street and slowed up in the 1700-block when a "situation broke out."
Calzada alleged that he did not know who shot first and drove away because he did not want to get shot. Papers said he also acknowledged two other male passengers were in thd vehicle with him but declined to identify them.
"(He) would not snitch on them," Calzada allegedly said. "Because that is dangerous where I come from."
He also said he was confident the alleged shooter would come forward and "do the right thing for him."
Calzada further claimed he was not directed to drive past 1704 W. Market St. at the time of the shooting and continued to decline police requests to identify the shooter.
Calzada had a preliminary arraignment on the charges and was denied bail.
