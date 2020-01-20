ALLENWOOD — Site work began a few weeks ago at Routes 15 and 44 in Allenwood.
Commercial space for rent is envisioned for the 1.47 acre location, according to owner Vito Mazzamuto. The exact configuration of the building will be determined by the needs of who rents.
The site in Gregg Township was zoned for commercial use said realtor Beverly Attkisson of Villager Realty. Planning Commission and Gregg Township supervisors have approved the land use at the northeast corner of the intersection.
Attkisson observed the location of the property would invite commercial traffic. The footprint of the structure, about 6,600 square feet, was on a lot of about 8,100 square feet and featured paved parking.
The shell of the building could be up by summer depending on weather conditions. Attkisson said the structure could be divided or be used by a single business.
Mazzamuto noted that though a food service tenant may find the location agreeable, it would not be a business in which he would be involved. Mazzamuto and Attkisson both noted the structure could also be used as professional space.
