LEWISBURG — Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, reiterated his support Tuesday for mail-in balloting for the upcoming primary.
Officials from some of the more populous Pennsylvania counties asked Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday to make the June 2 primary all-mail-in out of fears that COVID-19 could make finding poll workers a challenge. Katherman could not project what decision would be made at that level.
"It is a little hard to assess where you are going to be at with poll workers and polling locations come late May," Katherman said. "We don't know where we are going to be with the rest of this stuff until then. It just makes some sense to do that."
Katherman admitted there were some uncertainties such as finding vendors to mail out ballots and counting them when they come back.
There have also been some complications when voters have asked for a mail-in ballot but then wanted to change their registration. It could lead to some confusion.
There are also skeptics regarding the integrity of mail-in ballots. But the same thing existed with absentee balloting, Katherman said. The signature of authenticity on the back, made under the risk of a perjury charge was of little consequence.
"If anybody in Pennsylvania thinks that Philadelphia and Allegheny (counties) are looking at all those signatures that come back on mail-in ballots, I've got a bridge to sell them," he added. "It is the new one going over the Susquehanna."
But under the current circumstances, Katherman said he would prefer people be safe and vote mail-in. It is difficult to have it both ways.
Katherman said his office has received many applications for mail-in ballots generated by political parties and other groups. The applications have a box to check so that a ballot is mailed for the general election in November.
Katherman said there big questions looming for the primary regardless of what is decided.
"If there are still polling locations, will I still have polling workers who are willing to come there?" he asked. "Let's say they do go to all mail. Then my concern is how do we count."
Processing the vote mail-in vote will take time, Katherman said. There may be no answers to emerge on election night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.