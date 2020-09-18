DANVILLE — Motorists are advised that in the week ahead, Route 3008 (Valley W Road) will be closed between Route 3007 (Klondike Road) and Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County for a pipe replacement project.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will begin Monday, Sept. 21 to replace the pipe in this location. Work is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.
A detour using Klondike Road and Route 54 will be in place.
