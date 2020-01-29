WATSONTOWN — Three members of law enforcement and their drug-detection dogs converged on the Watsontown Memorial Park Tuesday morning, with the canines sniffing around vehicles in an effort to detect the odor of narcotics.
The search was not part of a drug sweep. Instead, the handlers and canines came together for certification testing.
Watsontown Police Department Officer Tim Kiefaber and his dog Mariska stood secluded from the search area as Eric Lehman, of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, worked with his canine Charlie to inspect the area around vehicles which were strategically placed in the park.
Kiefaber said he and Mariska had not yet completed that phase of the testing, and were therefore not permitted to watch Lehman and Charlie at work in order to maintain the integrity of the testing.
“This is our annual certification for the North American Police Work Dog Association,” Kiefaber said.
He and Lehman were joined in the certification testing by Lucas Bingman and his dog Leo, of the Snyder County Sheriff’s Office. The testing was administered by Scott Van Gorder, a master trainer with the North American Police Work Dog Association.
Kiefaber said each of the three officers and their canines tested in three different areas Tuesday. In addition to moving the canines around the vehicles stationed in the park, interior searches were conducted at the former Santander Bank building on Main Street. The canines also sniffed through luggage as part of the testing.
In searching the vehicles and luggage, Kiefaber said odors of narcotics were hidden by Van Gorder to see if the dogs could detect those. At the same time, he said some vehicles and luggage had no odors in place.
Kiefaber, Lehman and Bingman said each of their respective departments purchased their dogs through Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville.
Mariska has been on the job for one year, while Leo has been with the Snyder County Sheriff’s Office since 2017, and Charlie has been on duty in Union County since 2015. All three canine programs are funded entirely through donations.
Lehman said Union County’s canine has had an active canine program since 1989. Currently, the department also has a tracking dog on staff.
Lehman continues to be impressed with his dog’s ability to sniff out narcotics.
“We take (Charlie) into a house, and so many are not well kept,” he said. “(Charlie) can sniff through piles of junk and say this is where (the drugs are).”
In those instances, Lehman said it would take officers hours to go through the homes in an effort to locate the narcotics.
In 2019, Lehman said his dog averaged one deployment per week to search for drugs.
In addition to being able to use the canines in the communities they serve in, Kiefaber, Bingman and Lehman each said it’s beneficial to have drug-detection dogs serving with law enforcement agencies which are in close proximity to one another. The officers are able to back one another up in the event that another is off duty or on another assignment.
Once, Lehman said he was on a prisoner transport so Bingman and Leo were called in to assist with a search in Union County.
“We had a really big bust in Lewisburg,” Bingman said, while describing the incident. “The subject was taken away on federal drug charges.”
He said the individual charged was found to have approximately $40,000 worth of heroin in his possession.
In addition to backing one another up, Kiefaber said the other officers were great resources for answering his questions when Mariska first started serving with the Watsontown department.
“I relied on these guys a lot when I first brought Mariska home,” Kiefaber said.
